Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 7 is set at 1.7 and 1.7666 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of the manat against world currencies is based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.7666 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.0639 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.4932 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 0.9033 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1171 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0702 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.232 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2368 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6026 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2187 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0198 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.1302 10,000 Iranian rials IRR 0.0298 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.154 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.8798 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4678 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.869 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5134 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3216 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4663 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0195 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.4246 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0921 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1507 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0132 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6103 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4155 1 Romanian leu RON 0.3552 100 Russian rubles RUB 1.5962 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0151 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2459 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4528 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.2075 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0481 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0402 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.0753 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9621

