Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 7

Finance Materials 7 January 2025 09:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 7

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 7 is set at 1.7 and 1.7666 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of the manat against world currencies is based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies
1 US dollar USD 1.7
1 euro EUR 1.7666
1 Australian dollar AUD 1.0639
1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.4932
1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 0.9033
1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628
100 South Korean won KRW 0.1171
1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0702
1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.232
1 Danish krone DKK 0.2368
1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6026
1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2187
1 Indian rupee INR 0.0198
1 British pound sterling GBP 2.1302
10,000 Iranian rials IRR 0.0298
1 Swedish krona SEK 0.154
1 Swiss franc CHF 1.8798
1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4678
1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.869
1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5134
100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3216
1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4663
1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0195
100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.4246
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0921
1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1507
100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0132
100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6103
1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4155
1 Romanian leu RON 0.3552
100 Russian rubles RUB 1.5962
1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0151
1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2459
1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4528
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.2075
1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0481
1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0402
100 Japanese yen JPY 1.0753
1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9621

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more