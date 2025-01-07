Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 7 is set at 1.7 and 1.7666 manat, respectively, Trend reports.
The exchange rate of the manat against world currencies is based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:
|Currencies
|1 US dollar
|USD
|1.7
|1 euro
|EUR
|1.7666
|1 Australian dollar
|AUD
|1.0639
|1 Belarusian ruble
|BYN
|0.4932
|1 Bulgarian Lev
|BGN
|0.9033
|1 UAE dirham
|AED
|0.4628
|100 South Korean won
|KRW
|0.1171
|1 Czech koruna
|CZK
|0.0702
|1 Chinese yuan
|CNY
|0.232
|1 Danish krone
|DKK
|0.2368
|1 Georgian lari
|GEL
|0.6026
|1 Hong Kong dollar
|HKD
|0.2187
|1 Indian rupee
|INR
|0.0198
|1 British pound sterling
|GBP
|2.1302
|10,000 Iranian rials
|IRR
|0.0298
|1 Swedish krona
|SEK
|0.154
|1 Swiss franc
|CHF
|1.8798
|1 Israeli shekel
|ILS
|0.4678
|1 Canadian dollar
|CAD
|1.869
|1 Kuwaiti dinar
|KWD
|5.5134
|100 Kazakh tenge
|KZT
|0.3216
|1 Qatari rial
|QAR
|0.4663
|1 Kyrgyz som
|KGS
|0.0195
|100 Hungarian forints
|HUF
|0.4246
|1 Moldovan leu
|MDL
|0.0921
|1 Norwegian krone
|NOK
|0.1507
|100 Uzbek som
|UZS
|0.0132
|100 Pakistani rupees
|PKR
|0.6103
|1 Polish zloty
|PLN
|0.4155
|1 Romanian leu
|RON
|0.3552
|100 Russian rubles
|RUB
|1.5962
|1 Serbian dinar
|RSD
|0.0151
|1 Singapore dollar
|SGD
|1.2459
|1 Saudi rial
|SAR
|0.4528
|1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|XDR
|2.2075
|1 Turkish lira
|TRY
|0.0481
|1 Turkmen manat
|TMT
|0.4857
|1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|UAH
|0.0402
|100 Japanese yen
|JPY
|1.0753
|1 New Zealand dollar
|NZD
|0.9621
