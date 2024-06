Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan received new licenses for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Following the results of the European Swimming Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, Azerbaijani athletes Maryam Sheikhalizadekhangah and Ramil Velizadeh qualified for the Olympic Games by official invitation.

The Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11.