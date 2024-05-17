Azerbaijani parliament committee slams biased resolution of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Affairs of the Azerbaijani Parliament strongly condemns the prejudiced and non-objective resolution passed by the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg against Azerbaijan on May 16, Trend reports via the committee's statement.

The statement made note of the fact that the resolution disregards the facts surrounding Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijani people by Armenia, and Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which are the source of the conflict in the region.

According to the statement, disregarding approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing due to Armenia's 30-year military occupation of Azerbaijani territories while focusing on missing Armenians constitutes double standards.

"At the same time, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' local anti-terror measures on September 19–20, 2023, were distorted, and unfounded accusations were made against our country, while these measures were meant to eliminate military threats and illegal military formations. The smooth incorporation of Armenian Karabakh people into Azerbaijani society was also underappreciated.

While bilateral negotiations are improving relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly in border delimitation and demarcation, the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg and its patrons want to interfere in the region and derail the peace process.

The Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies' lack of reluctance to understand reality is shown by this discriminatory approach to our country, which the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Affairs firmly rejects," the statement concluded.

