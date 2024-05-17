Ambassador of Uzbekistan presents credentials to King Charles III

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 17. Uzbekistan's Ambassador to the UK Ravshan Usmanov presented his credentials to King Charles III of the UK, Trend reports.

During the conversation after the official ceremony, King Charles III expressed his deep respect and warm wishes to the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The officials noted the current dynamics of mutual cooperation between the countries. They discussed further deepening cooperation in a wide range of areas.

At the end of the conversation, the King of the UK wished the ambassador of Uzbekistan success in his work on further improving bilateral relations.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the UK signed a joint declaration on comprehensive partnership and a memorandum of understanding in the fields of regional and international connectivity and infrastructure.

The documents were signed at a meeting between the Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Cameron.

The sides outlined key tasks aimed at strengthening relations across all domains and paid attention to bolstering economic bonds between the countries.