Azerbaijani President's assistant meets with US government officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev during his visit to US has met with the Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim and Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Labor and Human Rights Robert Gilchrist, the Azerbaijani embassy to US wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, discussions on a wide range of issues covering Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations, current regional and global security environment, and Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process were held.