Bulgaria accelerates implementation of Vertical Gas Corridor projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Bulgaria has set up interdepartmental working groups to expedite the implementation of projects for the construction of new nuclear facilities at the Kozloduy NPP and the Vertical Gas Corridor, Trend reports via Bulgarian energy ministry.

Their main goal is to assist in executing all legal procedures related to these projects.

The projects, part of the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative involving Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Moldova, provide an opportunity to transfer additional volumes of natural gas from diverse and reliable sources from south to north.

Increasing natural gas transmission capacities at the interconnection points Kulata/Sidirokastro (from Greece to Bulgaria) and Negru Voda/Kardam (from Bulgaria to Romania) is key for implementing one of the government's main energy priorities: diversification of energy sources.

Another aspect of the initiative is the high-pressure gas transmission infrastructure project to supply consumers in the East Mariški region, which is crucial for ensuring the region's new economic development.

