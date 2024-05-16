Azerbaijan counts gains of domestic mobile operators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The value of services provided by enterprises operating in the field of communications and information increased by 12.5 percent from January through April 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to 1,04 billion manat ($587 million) in real terms, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Mobile telephony generated roughly 382.1 million manat ($224.6 million), or 36.7 percent of service income.

To note, with a total of almost 11 million subscribers, Azerbaijan is served by three mobile providers.

