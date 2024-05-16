Azerbaijan reveals its national team staff for Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The composition of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team for the European Championships in Budapest has been determined, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The country will be represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova, Kamilla Seyidzade, and Ilona Zeynalova.

The Azerbaijani team, including Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Gummatova, will also compete in the group exercises.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the junior age category by Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Aghahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova, and Fidan Gurbanli, competing in the individual program.

To note, the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, which will be held from May 22 to 26, serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (France).

A total of 302 gymnasts will participate in the competition.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel