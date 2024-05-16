Slovakia MFA expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Slovak Foreign Ministry has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his words of support to Prime Minister Robert Fico, Trend reports.

"Thank you for your words of compassion and support Mr. President," the statement of the Slovak MFA on X reads.

Earlirer, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his official X account vehemently condemning the attempted assassination of Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico.

“The attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico has deeply shocked me. I strongly condemn this attack. We stand with Prime Minister Robert Fico, his family, and the people of Slovakia. I wish him a swift recovery,” the post said.