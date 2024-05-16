Uranium enrichment represents very small part of Iran's nuclear program - Atomic Energy Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Uranium enrichment under Iran's nuclear program is only 5 percent, Deputy Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and spokesman of the organization Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports.

According to him, uranium enrichment is, of course, also of great importance for Iran.

Kamalvandi stated that Iran has made great progress in various areas of the nuclear program. Certainly, since Iran's needs cannot be met in various fields, Iran is also utilizing its own capabilities to meet its needs.

The official noted that a country that wants to develop cannot ignore the nuclear industry. This industry is considered an engine for other industries.

Kamalvandi emphasized that, for instance, Iran ranks high in the world in the production and quality of radiopharmaceuticals. Although radiopharmaceuticals are used in the treatment of patients, the raw materials for these medications are not supplied to Iran due to the sanctions imposed on Iran.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

The US imposed new sanctions against Iran in November 2018 in connection with Iran's nuclear program. Over the past period, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals exporting Iranian oil have fallen under the sanctions. The sanctions have led to the freezing of Iran's assets in foreign countries.

Additionally, it should be noted that the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated to the media some time ago that after the failure of nuclear negotiations, Iran came surprisingly close to creating an atomic bomb. No country without an atomic bomb has enriched uranium by 60 percent. Iran has enriched more uranium than is needed to build an atomic bomb. 90 percent enriched uranium is needed to build an atomic bomb. But technically, uranium enriched at 60 percent is about the same as uranium enriched at 90 percent.

