BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Belarus has very good experience in urban planning, President Ilham Aliyev said during a press conference with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Trend reports.

"Belarus has very good experience in urban planning, modern technologies - we have also talked about this today - experience in building agro-towns. Our primary task, of course, is to return the former IDPs to their homes as soon as possible, but also to provide them with appropriate work so that the people returning to the liberated territories will also be employed in well-paid jobs," said President Ilham Aliyev.