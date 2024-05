BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Sharjah Masters tournament continues in the UAE, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

In the third round, two Azerbaijani chess players played against each other - Teymur Radjabov and Eltaj Safarli.

Magomed Muradli faced Sanan Syugirov (FIDE), and Aydin Suleymanli faced Yagiz Erdogmush (Türkiye).

Third round pairings:

Eltaj Safarli - Teymur Radjabov - 0.5:0.5

Sanan Syugirov (FIDE) - Magomed Muradly - 0:1

Yagiz Erdogmush (Türkiye) - Aydin Suleymanli - 0:1