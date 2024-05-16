Artillery units of Azerbaijan's Land Forces hold live-fire tactical exercise (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Following to the training plan of the Azerbaijan's Land Forces for 2024, the Artillery units held live-fire tactical exercise, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Under the training plan, the units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas. They accomplished tasks on taking firing positions and preparing the devices for combat use.

Moreover, the tasks on tracking the activity of the imaginary enemy using the universal radar complexes and drones in the armament, fighting with its artillery means, as well as detecting and bringing down the air reconnaissance devices with special technical means were also successfully fulfilled.

The main focus is increasing the knowledge and capabilities of military personnel, improving the command staff's skills in managing artillery units, and organizing interoperability with other types of troops during combat operations.

