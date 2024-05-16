Azerbaijan holds presentation of Business Environment and International Rankings web portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan has held a presentation of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings and the azranking.az internet portal, Trend reports.

Today, the secretariat of the commission held an information event for media representatives on its activities and the possibilities of the azranking.az internet portal.

The event showcased extensive information regarding the commission's activities, reform initiatives, and the organization of its working groups, including approved roadmaps and activity plans for 2024.

Additionally, a presentation highlighted the functionality and innovative tools of the azranking.az internet portal, emphasizing the conducive environment created for active private sector participation in economic initiatives.

The significance of platforms such as "Electronic Participation," "Online Address," "Digital Calendar," and the "Benchmarking" system was underscored, enabling interested parties, including entrepreneurs and the public, to submit proposals on ongoing reform initiatives and engage in discussions.

