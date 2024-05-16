Uzbekistan, French Axens discuss modernization of Bukhara oil refinery

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 16. Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and French Axens technology licensor discussed accelerating the implementation of the project documentation on the modernization of Bukhara oil refinery, Trend reports.

This was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz and Axens within the framework of the Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2024 International Exhibition.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and a French company established cooperation to design process units for the Bukhara oil refinery modernization project.

The technological configuration of the project envisages the construction of a new naphtha hydrotreating unit with a capacity of 360,000 tons per year, an isomerization unit with a capacity of 380,000 tons per year, and a unit for selective hydrogenation of pyrolysis distillate with a capacity of 60,000 tons per year.

The sides also signed documents on a license agreement for the use of Licensor's technologies, including personnel training and an agreement for the development of the company's design documentation package.

At the same time, China National Petroleum Corporation will also participate in the modernization of Uzbekistan’s Bukhara oil refinery.