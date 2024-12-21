Turkish FM announces intention to meet with new Syrian administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced his intention to hold a meeting with the new administration in Damascus, the minister said in an interview with a local French television channel, Trend reports.

Fidan noted the importance of the recent meeting of the American delegation with representatives of the new administration in Damascus.

"Before the visit of the US representatives, delegations from some European countries and international organizations had already arrived in Damascus. We are witnessing the process of establishing contacts with the new Syrian administration, which is a significant event," the minister said.