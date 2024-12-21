VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits school and medical center in Nairobi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. On December 21, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nairobi Secondary School in Nairobi, one of the oldest educational institutions in Kenya, Trend reports.

A fully equipped laboratory and computer room were opened at the school as part of the Foundation's project "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries".

Leyla Aliyeva then arrived at the Kangemi Medical Center in Nairobi and toured the neonatal department. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented the Medical Center with incubators and New Year gifts for mothers.