Georgia and Türkiye to cooperate in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A memorandum of understanding in the energy sector was signed between Georgia and Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to the information, the document, signed during the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Türkiye, will help strengthen and deepen the existing partnership between the countries

It is reported that the memorandum will allow both countries to exchange knowledge and experience in areas such as renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, digitalization of infrastructure, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and others.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar.

The signing ceremony was attended by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.