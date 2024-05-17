Prime Minister of Malaysia to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan from May 17 to 19, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the visit will take place at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

It is reported that high-level events and negotiations are planned in Tashkent on the first day of the visit. The agenda of the summit includes the development of political dialogue, expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchange, as well as promotion of joint programs and projects in the fields of trade, innovation, energy, petrochemicals, industry, electrical engineering, electronics, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

There will also be an exchange of views on current international issues.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia will visit Samarkand and Bukhara to get acquainted with the cultural, historical and spiritual heritage of Uzbekistan and take part in a joint business forum.