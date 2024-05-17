Kazakhstan to host VI consultative meeting of Central Asian presidents

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 17. Kazakhstan will host the VI Consultative meeting of presidents of Central Asian states on August 9, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting with the secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asian countries in Astana.

“We have developed a strategy for the development of Central Asia - 2040 regional cooperation. Priorities of regional cooperation, first of all, are aimed at expanding five-sided interaction and strengthening the international subjectivity of Central Asia. I am confident that the adoption of this document during the Astana Summit will be of conceptual importance for the region,” Kazakhstan’s president said.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the special nature of relations between Central Asian countries is reflected in the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighborliness, and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the XXI century. It takes strategic partnership to a new level.

“I believe that one of the main outcomes of the Astana Summit could be the finalization of the procedure for signing this historic treaty and its entry into force. Further institutional improvement of our five-party format remains relevant," he added.