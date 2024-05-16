Baku initiative group holds Kanak Solidarity video conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. At the urging of the Baku Initiative Group, representatives of political movements fighting for independence in the last French colonies of Kanaky (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsica organized a video conference, "Solidarity with the Kanak people," Trend reports.

The New Caledonian delegation outlined the French police and gendarmerie's recent atrocities in Nouméa, the capital. Atrocities against Kanaks were widely criticized. The attendees asked the international community to speak out against France's unjust colonial policy, raise a just voice, alert the Security Council, and prevent France's flagrant violations of international law.

The Baku Initiative Group, in turn, urged the international community to unite around the idea of unity, freedom, and independence for the peoples of the regions suffering from colonialism and to say NO to French colonialism and YES to the just struggle for independence.

Within the framework of the videoconference, a flash mob containing appeals for independence of the regions suffering from French colonial policy was held.

To note, the Baku Initiative Group and 14 political movements fighting for independence in the last French colonies of Kanaky (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsica issued a joint statement.

The Baku Initiative Group reaffirms its commitment to standing with those who are fighting against the oppression caused by French colonial policies.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel