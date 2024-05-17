Renewable energy sources play vital in combating climate change - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Renewable energy sources (RES) are the most important means in the fight against climate change, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Parliament of Azerbaijan (Milli Majlis) Tahir Mirkishili said at the Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum, Trend reports.

"My view is that the most crucial instrument in the battle against climate change is renewable energy. To increase the use of renewable energy, we will need technologies like energy storage systems. Including different technologies in these systems can improve energy infrastructure sustainability and efficiency significantly," he emphasized.

He also mentioned that waste management is critical to addressing climate challenges. Landfills, being sources of carbon dioxide emissions, require introducing technologies to reduce these emissions.

"Sustainable land use and agriculture are also important. Scientific studies show that applying modern technology in farming can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

