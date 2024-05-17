IsDB to join 10th World Water Forum in Bali

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will participate in the 10th World Water Forum, themed "Water for Shared Prosperity," in Bali, Indonesia, from May 18-25, 2024, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

As a leading development partner in the water sector, IsDB will play a prominent role at the Forum, organizing key sessions such as 'Accelerating Safely Managed Sanitation in Low-Income Communities: Lessons Learned from Asia and Africa' and contributing to discussions on water financing, capacity building, irrigation, and drainage.

The Bank's delegation will be led by Amer Bukvic, Director of the Regional Office in Jakarta, and Idrissa Dia, Director of the Economic & Social Infrastructure Department and a seasoned development professional. They will highlight the Bank's achievements, initiatives, and innovations in promoting water security and sustainability in its member countries and beyond.

Since its inception, the IsDB Group has actively financed water-related projects, with cumulative net approvals amounting to US$ 7.7 billion as of September 2021, representing 5.1 percent of the Bank’s total approvals. Although yearly approvals exceeded US$ 520 million in 2016 and 2017, there was a notable decline in 2018 and 2019, with an average of US$ 150 million in new commitments during that period.

IsDB member countries (MCs) present a varied picture in terms of water resources, but they share a common trait: agricultural water withdrawals account for about 80 percent, and in some countries, this figure reaches 90 percent, far surpassing the global average of 70 percent and the 40 percent seen in developed countries.

