Uzbekistan's engineers arrive in Afghanistan to develop Trans-Afghan railway project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 17. Uzbek engineers have arrived in Afghanistan to develop the Trans-Afghan railway project, Trend reports.

According to Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, a delegation from Uzbekistan headed by Transport Minister Ilkhom Mahkamov visited Afghanistan.

The delegation included specialists who will develop a feasibility study and prepare for the construction of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railroad.

In addition, Uzbekistan's Transport Minister, Ilkhom Mahkamov, held talks with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Uzbek transport minister said that in a few weeks another delegation will arrive in Afghanistan with equipment for the construction of the Trans-Afghan railroad.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan amounted to $224.8 million from January through March 2024. This figure is 24.7 percent higher year-on-year ($180.2 million in January–March 2023).

Afghanistan ranks ninth among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.

The volume of exports amounted to $219.9 million, while the imports amounted to $4.9 million from January through March 2024.