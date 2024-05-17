Kapital Bank provides customers with about 3 million payment cards - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Kapital Bank provided customers with about 3 million payment cards in 2023, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during the press conference, Trend reports.

“Last year, we provided customers with about 3 million debit and credit cards,” he emphasized.

According to him, the sale of debit and credit cards continues.

“We continue to sell debit and credit cards both in branches and stands, in branches and partner stores,” he added.

