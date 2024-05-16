We highly value creative partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. We highly value the trusting and creative partnership between our countries, which is based on mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation. The relations are time-tested, and I think that no one would doubt that Belarus and Azerbaijan are two reliable friends, said President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko, Trend reports.

“This is the basis of our interstate relations because only in an atmosphere of mutual trust can one move forward confidently, always counting on mutual support in any situation,” the head of state pointed out.