Nar wishes good luck to our national volleyball teams in Golden European League!

The women's and men's volleyball teams of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), supported by Nar, will enter the Golden European League on May 17. Nar, a reliable communication partner of AVF, wishes success to both our national teams.

Our national teams will compete in three rounds, one to be held in our country, within the framework of the Golden European League. Our men's national team will play its first game on May 17-19 on its home court, while women's team will conclude the third round on May 31-June 2 in Azerbaijan. The games of the tour in our country will be held at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

