The Holcim National Master Competition 'I AM A MASTER!' invites the country's top professionals

Holcim proudly announces the launch of the national master competition "I AM A MASTER!" in Azerbaijan, aimed at identifying the most skilled master the country in the field of plastering and masonry for the year 2024. This exciting competition is designed to support the enhancement of skills and awareness among local masters about advanced cement materials and innovative mixtures.

The main partner of the competition is the Center for Vocational Education at the Agency for the Development of Free Economic Zones.

Masters from all part of the country can participate in the competition by filling out an online application via QR code and sending a short video about themselves to the number +99451 250 80 65 (WhatsApp). After a confirming call from the organizers, registration will be completed.

The competition consists of two levels: a pre-qualifying round, which will take place in 11 regions of the country, and the final round in Baku, where the top 28 finalists will compete for the title of the best master of the year.

Tasks at each stage require professionalism, speed, precision, and accuracy. The work involves building partitions and erecting walls from bricks with subsequent plastering.

All participants will be generously rewarded with valuable prizes, and the winner of the competition will receive the latest model Pick-up CAR. In addition, masters will be introduced to the construction materials used during the competition, including Holcim bagged cement and the new line of Tector dry mixes.

Holcim invites everyone interested to participate in this exciting competition because YOU ARE MASTER!

For more information, visit our website www.holcim.az or contact the organizers at *1010.