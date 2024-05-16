Azerbaijan awards employees of Heydar Aliyev Foundation - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The decree reads:

"Guided by Article 109, paragraph 23, of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, it was decided to award the following employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for their productive activity in the public and cultural life of Azerbaijan:

Emek Order of III Degree

Aliyeva Afet

Aliyeva Gulshan

Taraggi medal

Abdullayev Muhammad

Aslanov Jeyhun

Alakbarov Rufat

Aliyeva Ulviyya

Hasanova Ayan

Karimov Rashad"

