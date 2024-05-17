France must apologize to Azerbaijan, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Statements against Azerbaijan by France are completely unacceptable and we strongly rejected them, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

He made the remark regarding Minister of Interior of France Gérald Darmanin's anti-Azerbaijani remarks.

"Fundamental rights and freedoms are completely secured in Azerbaijan, in contrast to France, where human rights are grossly violated, protesters are killed during riots, and there is widespread Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims, as well as anti-Semitism.

Azerbaijan has always been shaped and grown as a society committed to democratic values since the restoration of its independence. Azerbaijan is a country where people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds coexist in a friendly and secure environment.

French side must apologize for this remark. Should this not be the case, it will lead to further negative consequences for the relations between Azerbaijan and France," the statement reads.