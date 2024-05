BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of Belarus Alexandr Lukashenko has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.

Besides, the Belarusian president placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame Monument.

To note, Lukashenko is on a state visit to Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel