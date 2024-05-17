Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kapital Bank aims to open new branch in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Economy Materials 17 May 2024 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Kapital Bank aims to open new branch in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Kapital Bank expects to open a branch in the city of Khankendi in the near future, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during a press conference, Trend reports.

“We already have two branches in Karabakh. One of them is located in Aghali village in Zangilan district. Last week, we opened another branch in Lachin. We are proud of it. We hope to open a branch in Khankendi and then in other cities of Azerbaijan soon,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more