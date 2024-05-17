Azerbaijan relocating its embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will be moved to a new location, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Following the terrorist attack against our Embassy in January of last year, one of the main directions of the negotiations with the Iranian side was around the issue of full security assurances of the Embassy.

During the last few months, the expectations of our country were conveyed to the opposite side within the framework of contacts and negotiations between the officials and relevant institutions of the two countries, and proper work was carried out with the Iranian side to relocate our Embassy to a new venue that is safer and meets all the requirements necessary for the Embassy.

As a result of carried out work, the new location of the Embassy has already been determined. Currently, appropriate measures are being taken to create the necessary conditions for the Embassy in the said venue and building. After the mentioned works are completed, it is planned to restore the activity of the Embassy in the new venue," the statement reads.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.