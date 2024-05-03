EU countries to fund Azerbaijan in mine action named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The European Union intends to allocate 2 million euros to Azerbaijan this year as a part of Team Europe Initiatives aimed at mine action, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said during the organization's event, Trend reports.

"Furthermore, financial assistance will be extended by EU member states such as Italy, Germany, France, Croatia, the Netherlands, and Lithuania. Collectively, the EU and these nations will contribute a sum totaling 2.75 million euros," Michalko said.

The ambassador highlighted that, in response to substantially heightened needs, the EU has emerged as Azerbaijan's primary international contributor in mine action since 2020.

"The European Union stands as a global frontrunner in humanitarian demining efforts worldwide. Mine action in Azerbaijan stands out as a central focus in the cooperative agenda between the EU and Azerbaijan. The EU engages actively in pivotal mine action initiatives, encompassing activities like raising awareness of mine risks, bolstering technical capabilities, and providing aid to victims of landmines," he said.

The ambassador brought attention to the fact that the European Union was instrumental in the formation of the country's first female demining squad.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel