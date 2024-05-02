Norwegian travelers' visit to Azerbaijan's Aghdam comes to end (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 2. A delegation of 30 representatives of Norway's National Club of International Travelers, Vagaclub, has completed their visit to Aghdam within the framework of their trip to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The travelers toured the territories in Aghdam with residential houses, civil objects, and religious and cultural monuments destroyed during the Armenian occupation.

Additionally, it was noted that before the Armenian occupation, Aghdam was one of the most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan; now there are only ruins in place of the looted and destroyed city. The travelers visited the territory where the ruins of the Bread Museum and drama theater are located.

They also witnessed Armenian vandalism in the Alley of Martyrs in Aghdam. They were informed that the heroic sons of the Motherland who died in the first Karabakh war are buried here, as well as some of the inhabitants of the town of Khojaly who died during the genocide. Armenian vandals, who destroyed everything in Aghdam, also destroyed the graves in the Alley of Martyrs.

Thus, the visit of travelers to Aghdam ended.

To note, the visit of the delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation started on May 2. The delegation of 30 representatives of the National Club of International Travelers of Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Ogestad. The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur for 3 days, traveling along the route Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil.

Meanwhile, nine visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur were made by representatives of major travel networks (ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania), as well as Turkish Travel Club, British Piki Reels, and Swedish Club 100, during the past four years.

Altogether, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to learn about the situation in the liberated territories during the trips that took place. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

