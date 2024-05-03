Media remains main transmitter of social experience - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Media is the main transmitter of social experience; therefore, media activity is extremely important in the process of socialization, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children Affairs, Hijran Huseynova said during the forum on "Public Processes at the Media Level" held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the importance of media in society is very great.

"It is not by chance that the term "information society" is used at the same time to designate modern civilization. The existence of modern man cannot be imagined without television, the internet, the press, and other sources of information.

In this regard, today's topic is of particular importance. The issue of overcoming the negative impact of all kinds of information products on the institution of family, in particular on children and youth, is relevant in many countries. Azerbaijan carries out important work in this regard through relevant structures. The legislative base has been formed and is constantly improved in this sphere," she noted.

The MP mentioned that amendments have been made to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Rights of the Child", "On Telecommunications" and "On Media", the laws "On Protection of Children from Harmful Information" and "On Media" have been approved, but along with this, there are still issues that are waiting to be resolved.

"The conducted analyses show that today there is a growing role of media in the functioning of all major social institutions and society management. Media can influence the perception of the world around us, events in both public and private life, and their evaluation. Children, young people, and people in different age groups in general spend more than half of their time using media resources," she added.

To note, Baku is hosting a forum on "Public Processes at the Media Level" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The event will include panel sessions on "Proper use of media in the fight against drug addiction", "Proper media coverage of social problems and sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage", "Effective fight against cyberbullying in media and cyber education" and "Media agenda in the Year of Solidarity for a Green World".

