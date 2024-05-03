European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The first day of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup competitions has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Seniors will participate in individual apparatus qualification competitions today. At first, graces will demonstrate exercises with a hoop and ball, and after 16:00 will present to the attention of judges and spectators programs with clubs and ribbons.

According to the competition's first day results, finalists in individual subjects and individual all-around will be determined.

To note, the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup takes place on May 3–5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Representatives from 37 countries around the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts perform in two age categories "seniors" (individual program and group exercises) and "juniors" (individual program).

The competitions are characterized by a new format. Therefore, the seniors' individual all-around competition will adopt a cross-battles format. The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup's total prize fund amounts to 40,000 euros.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual competitions, and a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group movements. Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibragimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the "junior" athletes performing in individual programs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel