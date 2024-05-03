Baku-hosted 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue hits int'l headlines (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security”, and speech of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the event still spotlight media attention in a number of countries around the world, Trend reports.

The news published by the Turkish Anadolu Agency, portals Milliyyet, Hurriyet, Yeni Safak, CNN Türk, TR Haber, IHA, Istiklal, Türkiye Press, Son saat, Yeni gün, media structures TRT, Haber Global, TV 100, Beyaz qazete, Aksam newspapers and other media highlighted that the landmark 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue aroused great interest.

The news give a large place to the President Ilham Aliyev' s statements about Azerbaijan's contributions to intercultural dialogue, the forum's importance in this context, the country’s role in regional development, steps taken to solidify peace and stability in the region, efforts to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, about that representatives of various ethnic groups and religions live in Azerbaijan as one family.

Information presented under the headlines "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev: The world should not turn a blind eye to this disgusting practice of neo-colonialism, which is leading to forceful assimilation", "Ilham Aliyev: We are moving towards peace with Armenia", “Message to Armenia from Aliyev: We are working very actively”, “New statement from Aliyev before a critical meeting: At what stage are the negotiations?” quoting the statements of the president, noted that institutions such as the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe try to interfere in the internal affairs of countries not situated in Europe, while neo-colonial tendencies are hushed up.

The articles also highlighted statements by President Ilham Aliyev about the steps taken towards achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia without any mediation, the beginning of work on delimitation and demarcation, Azerbaijan’s preparation of basic principles for a peace agreement with Armenia and a draft peace agreement.

Turkish news media emphasized the statement of President Ilham Aliyev that Azerbaijan has historically been a place of intersection of cultures.

"The multicultural and ethnically diverse Azerbaijani society has managed to protect the most important values throughout the centuries; values of tolerance, mutual respect, friendship, and partnership. One of the main reasons for successful development of Azerbaijan as an independent country, I'm absolutely sure, is exactly that. All the people who live in Azerbaijan, representatives of different ethnic groups and religions, live as one family, as great citizens of Azerbaijan, as patriots of our state and statehood," the head of state said.

The Russia 24 TV channel extensively highlighted the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, noting that the main theme of this prestigious event is related to dialogue for peace and global security.

Moreover, the TV channel informed the audience that representatives of more than 100 countries, including Russia, are participating in the forum at which President Ilham Aliyev made an opening speech.

Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy in an interview with the TV channel said that at the event, against the backdrop of the development of a multi-polar world concept, issues of intercultural dialogue are discussed.

Ukrainian media also widely covered the speech of President Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the forum.

Articles published on the 1news, Meta, Ua24news portals and other resources, focused on President Ilham Aliyev's views on steps to strengthen peace and stability in the region and normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Articles citing the speech of President Ilham Aliyev noted that stability in the South Caucasus has been achieved thanks to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The articles emphasized that Azerbaijan is actively working to achieve peace with Armenia, negotiations are being conducted on the basis of a document prepared by Azerbaijan.

Besides, the articles said that currently, there are seen positive trends on the peace track, and along with the delimitation of borders, demarcation has also started.

The border delimitation and demarcation are carried out on the basis of agreements reached between the two countries, without mediators, the articles added.

The speech of President Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the forum was the center of attention of the Serbian media.

Thus, Politika, Tanyug, Novosti, Alo.rs, Pink.rs publications, as well as the Voyvodine TV and radio channel cited quotes from the speech of President Ilham Aliyev, especially regarding neo-colonialism. Articles were published under headlines such as “Aliyev challenges neo-colonialists: We cannot afford some European countries to continue colonizing other peoples”, “The world should not turn a blind eye to this disgusting practice of neo-colonialism”.

The publications paid special attention to the following quote from the speech of the President of Azerbaijan :

"Today in the 21st century, we cannot afford to allow some big European countries to continue colonizing other peoples. This is absolutely unacceptable. When we raise our voice nationally, and previously as the chair of NAM, it's not because we are acting against any country. It’s just because we defend justice and international law. This issue should not be ignored. The world should not turn a blind eye to this disgusting practice of neo-colonialism, which is leading to forceful assimilation," the head of state noted.

The publications also cited the statements of President Ilham Aliyev about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the start of work of delimitation and demarcation commissions of both countries, and the need for carrying out this process without the participation of mediators.

Arabic-language media also widely covered the forum in Azerbaijan.

Thus, Egyptian Ahram, Shorouknews, 2lkhbr.com devoted publications to the speech of President Ilham Aliyev and the topics raised during the speech.

The news highlighted the steps taken during the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement, the structures created at the initiative of Azerbaijan - the Parliamentary Network of the Movement, the Youth Organization, and the Women's Platform.

The news published on the media resource Algere54, broadcast in French, notes that President Ilham Aliyev sharply condemned the neocolonial policies of France.

The Moroccan media resources Mapexpress, Hespress, 2M.ma, the Qatari edition of Gulf Times, the Yemeni Pressbee, as well as the Bahrain news agency reported that 700 people from more than 100 countries are taking part in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The media outlets noted that four plenary sessions and 12 panel sessions within the forum will discuss issues related to education, youth policy, climate change, artificial intelligence, preservation of cultural heritage, illegal migration, and other important topics.

The articles cite statements by President Ilham Aliyev, who noted that Azerbaijan has been a place for cultures to meet for centuries, and that the multicultural and ethnically diverse Azerbaijani society has managed to protect the most important values throughout the centuries; values of tolerance, mutual respect, friendship and partnership.

