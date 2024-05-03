I enjoy ambiance of European Cup in Baku - Czech athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. I enjoy the ambiance of the competitions in Baku, a participant of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Czech athlete Nikol Novakova told Trend.

"With its breathtaking location and world-class gymnastics arena, the European Cup in Baku is sure to be a fascinating event. I will take a little break to prepare for the clubs and ribbon performance after I have done the first two routines smoothly. I'm crossing my fingers that the new routine components will work out well," said the athlete, who is in the Azerbaijani capital for the second time.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd to May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

Azerbaijan's representation in the seniors category includes Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

