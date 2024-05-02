Azerbaijani FM updates ASEAN IPA's SecGen on preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) Siti Rozaimeriyanty, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ASEAN IPA, issues arising from the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

Pointing out that Azerbaijan's existing ties with many ASEAN countries contribute to cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN IPA, as well as the admission of our country as an observer member in the ASEAN IPA, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support and solidarity within multilateral platforms. It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the formats of inter-parliamentary cooperation and dialogue and is interested in continuing contacts in this direction with the ASEAN IPA.

The Minister informed in detail about Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29.

Moreover, he spoke in detail about the current situation and realities in the region after the 44-day war, the reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the fight against the mine threat, as well as the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was noted that after the past conflict, our country is the party that took the initiative for peace and made the greatest efforts to promote the process.

Secretary General Siti Rozaimeriyanty, who is visiting our country for the first time and participating in the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, spoke about the importance of such initiatives, including highlighting the further expansion of inter-parliamentary ties.

The meeting also witnessed the exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

At the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, the United Nations signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change as an agreement to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that sign the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

