Competing in European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup - new, exciting experience - Israeli athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Competing in European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup is a new and exciting experience, Daniela Munitz told Trend on the event's sidelines.

"I was delighted to learn that we had a new competition on our calendar. The European Cup is played in a new format, which is a fascinating experience. At competitions, I want to demonstrate my best performance, and if I manage to win awards," she emphasized.

The Israeli gymnast mentioned that the Baku audience supports the participants of the European Cup well.

"The competition hall at Baku's gymnastics arena is vast and gorgeous, with everything looking really nice. The audience provides wonderful support. I admit that I was nervous throughout the ball workout. It was the first event, therefore I was a little frightened before getting on the mat," she noted.

Speaking about Azerbaijani gymnasts, Munitz emphasized that she likes performance by Zohra Aghamirova.

"It will be interesting to watch her performance at the European Cup," she added.

To note, the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup takes place on May 3–5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Representatives from 37 countries around the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts perform in two age categories "seniors" (individual program and group exercises) and "juniors" (individual program).

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual competitions, and a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group movements. Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the "junior" athletes performing in individual programs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel