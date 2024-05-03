Landmine issue damages cultural legacy and impedes peace process - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan is one of the countries suffering from mines, and the problem of landmines hampers the peace process and causes serious damage to the cultural heritage, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the event on the European Team's Mine Action Initiative.

Additionally, noting that Azerbaijan needs great support in the demining process, he emphasized the importance of this issue for the security of Europe.

Hajiyev mentioned that a group of mine-affected countries has been established within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, and Azerbaijan is a member of this group.

Referring to the importance of the European Team's mine action initiative, Hajiyev praised the European Union's (EU) support for Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of EU consultations for assistance coordination and practical implementation.

"We believe that this initiative of the European Union will contribute to strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as Azerbaijan's mine-related activities," Hajiyev added.

