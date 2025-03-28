Fluxys Belgium reports revenue and profit growth in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Fluxys Belgium recorded a consolidated turnover of EUR 608.8 million in 2024, marking an increase of EUR 16 million compared to EUR 592.8 million in 2023, Trend reports via the company.

The company attributed this growth to the 2024-2027 tariff methodology.

The consolidated net profit rose from EUR 77.4 million in 2023 to EUR 82.1 million in 2024, reflecting a EUR 4.7 million increase.

In 2024, investments in property, plant, and equipment amounted to EUR 92.1 million, significantly lower than EUR 167.7 million in 2023.

Key investment areas included EUR 4.6 million for LNG infrastructure, EUR 3.6 million for storage-related projects, and EUR 83.9 million for transmission projects. Notably, EUR 10.3 million was allocated to the Desteldonk-Opwijk pipeline, which is designed to transport hydrogen once market conditions allow.