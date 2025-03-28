Kazakhstan, EU outline new plans for developing Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, special attention was given to expanding trade and economic partnerships in priority areas such as energy and industry and digitalization, as well as the implementation of large infrastructure projects aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

As Kallas underscored , Kazakhstan being the first country in the region to sign the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation with the European Union serves as confirmation of the high level of bilateral relations. She also announced the initiation of the procedure for concluding an agreement to simplify visa issuance between the European Commission and Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev emphasized that this news is being perceived very positively in Kazakhstan, as this step opens up broad opportunities for strengthening interpersonal contacts and business ties with European countries.

Throughout the meeting, the participants exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

Tokayev noted the particular importance of demonstrating restraint and responsibility when evaluating the complex events happening in the world in light of the growing global instability. According to him, Kazakhstan consistently adheres to the position of seeking solutions to all acute international problems and conflicts through diplomatic negotiations.

The meeting also addressed issues of cooperation in the "Central Asia – EU" format.

To note, from 2005 to 2024, the total gross inflow of direct investments from EU countries into Kazakhstan exceeded $200 billion, accounting for 47.8 percent of the total volume of foreign investments in the country.