Ministers lay groundwork for EU-Central Asia summit in April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Foreign ministers from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, along with deputy foreign ministers from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, met with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on March 27 in Ashgabat for the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties, building on the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between the EU and Central Asia, adopted in 2023. They noted progress in key areas, including political cooperation, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

Discussions also focused on preparations for the first EU-Central Asia Summit, set for April 4, 2025, in Samarkand. The summit aims to deepen strategic cooperation and follows previous high-level meetings in Astana (2022) and Cholpon-Ata (2023). The participants welcomed Uzbekistan’s offer to host the event.