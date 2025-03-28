Uzbekistan, EU discuss Middle Corridor development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 28. Uzbekistan and the European Union (EU) discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation from the European Union led by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

During the meeting, the parties put their heads together to bolster practical cooperation and pave the way for regional connectivity.

Special attention was given to preparations for the first Central Asia-European Union summit, set to take place on April 3-4 in Samarkand. The parties praised the positive outcomes of the multilateral ministerial meeting held earlier in Ashgabat.

The discussions underscored the importance of enhancing trade and transport connectivity, with a focus on unlocking the potential of the Middle Corridor as a key route linking Central Asia with Europe. Other priority areas included digitalization, green energy, environmental protection, and infrastructure modernization, with an emphasis on implementing effective mechanisms for joint projects.

Both parties also explored ways to deepen Uzbekistan’s cooperation with EU institutions, including the adoption of a new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

Additionally, an exchange of views took place on pressing international and regional issues, highlighting the shared commitment to stability and sustainable development.

