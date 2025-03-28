Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

FlyArystan of Kazakhstan reveals plans for charter flights for summer season

Economy Materials 28 March 2025 11:38 (UTC +04:00)
FlyArystan of Kazakhstan reveals plans for charter flights for summer season
Photo: FlyArystan official telegram account

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan keeps the ball rolling with charter flights from Atyrau to Sharm El Sheikh, a gem among Egypt's most sought-after resorts, Trend reports.

There will be an increase in flight frequency throughout the summer season (March 30, 2025–October 26, 2025): every Wednesday from March 30th until May 3rd; twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 3rd to June 2nd; and three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from June 2nd to August 25th.

On that account, Kazakhstanis will benefit from a simplified visa regime and will have the chance to stay in Sharm El Sheikh without a visa for up to 13 nights.

FlyArystan operates as a budget carrier, strategically positioned in Almaty, Kazakhstan, optimizing operational efficiencies to deliver cost-effective air travel solutions. This entity represents the inaugural budget airline within the national aviation landscape. It operates as a fully integrated, budget-oriented subsidiary under the Air Astana umbrella.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more