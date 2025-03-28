FlyArystan of Kazakhstan reveals plans for charter flights for summer season

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan keeps the ball rolling with charter flights from Atyrau to Sharm El Sheikh, a gem among Egypt's most sought-after resorts, Trend reports.



There will be an increase in flight frequency throughout the summer season (March 30, 2025–October 26, 2025): every Wednesday from March 30th until May 3rd; twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 3rd to June 2nd; and three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from June 2nd to August 25th.

On that account, Kazakhstanis will benefit from a simplified visa regime and will have the chance to stay in Sharm El Sheikh without a visa for up to 13 nights.

FlyArystan operates as a budget carrier, strategically positioned in Almaty, Kazakhstan, optimizing operational efficiencies to deliver cost-effective air travel solutions. This entity represents the inaugural budget airline within the national aviation landscape. It operates as a fully integrated, budget-oriented subsidiary under the Air Astana umbrella.

