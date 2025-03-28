Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 28 fell by $0.23 (0.3 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $76.06 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.14 (0.25 percent) to $74.23 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.25 (0.41 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $59.61 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.39 (0.52 percent) less than the previous rate, at $74.49 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of March 27 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

