Kazakhstan, EU aim to fast-track negotiations to simplify visa regime

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan underscored to the EU High Representative the importance for both sides to begin negotiations between Astana and Brussels regarding an agreement to simplify the European Union’s visa regime for Kazakhstani citizens as soon as possible.

The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-European cooperation and exchanged views on international issues. They welcomed the high dynamics of cooperation, highlighting the significance of the upcoming Central Asia – European Union Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

Special attention was given to the further effective implementation of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as joint projects in the areas of transport and logistics, critical raw materials, green energy, digitalization, climate change, and others.

In the context of developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Nurtleu pointed out the need for joint practical steps that would allow access to the markets of the Middle East and Africa.

For her part, Kallas assured of the EU’s commitment to deepening long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects. She stated that the outcomes of the "Central Asia – EU" ministerial meeting, held the day before in Ashgabat, would contribute to this, which are highly appreciated by the European side.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue.

The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trading and investment partner. Trade turnover in 2024 amounted to $49.7 billion (+16.9 percent), of which Kazakhstan’s export was $38.6 billion and imports to Kazakhstan were $11.1 billion. The gross inflow of direct investments from EU countries from 2005 to the first nine months of 2024 amounted to $200.7 billion. More than 3,000 companies with European participation operate in Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel