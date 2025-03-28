Uzbekistan develops joint action plan with IAEA for 2025-27

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 28. Uzbekistan has cooked up a joint action plan for 2025–2027 in cahoots with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting chaired by Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev regarding the progress of tasks to advance nuclear energy development.

The recently formulated collaborative framework with the IAEA delineates that each phase of forthcoming infrastructure development - encompassing design through to execution - will undergo rigorous oversight by the IAEA, adhering to internationally recognized benchmarks and safety protocols.



An extensive analysis of the technical specifications and economic viability of constructing a large-scale nuclear power facility was conducted, alongside a comprehensive evaluation of the construction schematics.

Work is currently underway on a small-scale nuclear power plant project. Working group meetings have been held to discuss project implementation possibilities and prepare a roadmap.

Strategic planning and preparation for future challenges are receiving special attention. Forecasts indicate that by 2035, electricity consumption in Uzbekistan will reach 121 billion kilowatt-hours. In response, measures are being taken to develop the energy sector in all directions.

By the year 2030, Uzbekistan is strategically positioning itself to elevate the proportion of renewable energy sources within its comprehensive energy portfolio to exceed the 50 percent threshold. In the interim, nuclear energy is regarded as a pivotal, sustainable resource for the long-term energy matrix.



In the last quinquennium, Uzbekistan has augmented its electricity generation capacity by a substantial 30 percent, achieving a remarkable output of 81.5 billion kilowatt-hours, propelled by an array of extensive energy initiatives. In response to escalating demand dynamics, the proliferation of renewable energy modalities is being strategically amplified. Their contribution to the aggregate power generation matrix has ascended to 16 percent, bolstered by the integration of an additional 3.2 gigawatts of capacity in the preceding fiscal year.

